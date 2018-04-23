Tributes paid to martyrs of 1891 Anglo-Manipur War

Commemorating the historic battle, the Manipur government has been observing April 23 as ‘Khongjom Day’ every year. Commemorating the historic battle, the Manipur government has been observing April 23 as ‘Khongjom Day’ every year.

Manipur on Monday observed ‘Khongjom Day’ in commemoration of the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891, and paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the state. The 1891 armed conflict was the last battle fought between the Kingdom of Manipur and the British Empire, wherein Manipur lost its sovereignty.

In commemoration of the historic battle, the Manipur government has been observing April 23 as ‘Khongjom Day’ every year. Rich tributes are paid to the martyrs by the state on this day at Khongjom war memorial complex, situated in Thoubal district, about 40 km from Imphal, where the battle was fought.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla urged the people of the state to stand united against all the evils within the society, on this occasion. She said that just paying tributes to the war heroes would be meaningless, unless the present generation collectively take a pledge to free the country from poverty, discrimination, illiteracy, backwardness and other social evils.

Expressing deep concern on the recent rise in crime against women and children in the country, she claimed that such problems had delayed the pace of development. She appealed the people to work together as “inheritors of the brave warriors”, regardless of their differences in religion, culture, tradition, belief., etc to make the state progressive.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while paying his tribute, announced to introduce a bill to save the indigenous people of the state in the coming monsoon session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. According to him, the true meaning of observing this day is to pay respect to the spirit, courage and love for the motherland shown by the Manipuri warriors in the Anglo-Manipuri war.

“Freedom is the very necessity of life without which life would be meaningless and in order to defend our freedom, integrity and sovereignty, we should stand united following the ‘One Nation Theory’ principle of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

“Khongjom Day” is widely observed across the state by different organizations as rich floral tributes are paid to the war heroes besides re-enacting the historic battle on stage.

