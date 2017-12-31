Three militants arrested in Manipur

By: PTI | Imphal | Updated: December 31, 2017 3:50 pm
Three militants were arrested by security personnel from Imphal East district. The three militants of the newly floated United Naga People Council were arrested by a combined team of police and Assam Rifles from Lamlai Mayai Leikai in Imphal East district, an Assam Rifles release said yesterday night.
One 9 mm pistol along with five live rounds, three mobile phones and a two wheeler were seized from the possession of the arrested militants.
