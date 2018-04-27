Thailand keen to invest in Manipur

The meeting concluded on a positive note with the chief minister N Biren Singh, informing the delegates to submit their area of interest so that a memorandum (Express file photo) The meeting concluded on a positive note with the chief minister N Biren Singh, informing the delegates to submit their area of interest so that a memorandum (Express file photo)

Delegates of International Affairs Division, Government of Thailand on Friday called on Manipur’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh and discussed the issue pertaining to investment opportunity in the state. The delegates comprising of six officials were led by Bussarakum Sriratana, executive director of Thailand Investment Board, Government of Thailand.

According to a source from the chief minister’s office, the delegates were in Manipur exploring investments opportunity in the state both private and public sectors. During the meeting with the chief minister at his office chamber, the delegates reportedly expressed the keen interest of Thailand government to invest in many sectors like Agriculture, Horticulture, Tourism etc.

The meeting concluded on a positive note with the chief minister, informing the delegates to submit their area of interest so that a memorandum could be formally signed between both sides, said the same source.The delegates on Thursday also met officials of the Salai Holdings Private Limited, a top investment company based in Manipur. Elangbam Brojendro, vice chairman of Salai Holdings, said it is a great opportunity not only for the company but for the state and the country.

Bussarakam Sriratana, who is leading the six-member team, said that three are from the office of the board of investment and three are representing Fiscal Policy Research Institute. She said that they are looking for investment prospects in agro-processing and tourism sector and Salai happened to be first in their choice.

“What we find it more interesting is Salai’s direct dealings with the farmers and giving direct benefits to farmers,” she noted.

Bussarakam further said that they are interested in organic mushroom production techniques. “This is the first visit in the state and finds the state friendly and nice” she also noted and hoped for more visits. She, however, revealed that no memorandum has been signed as the foreign representatives wanted to explore more opportunities. The team is likely to visit other northeastern states particularly Assam, added the source.

