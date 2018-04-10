Rohingya couple arrested from Manipur border town for illegally living in India

Police said since the couple could not produce any valid document, they were arrested by the combined team and handed over to Moreh police station. Police said since the couple could not produce any valid document, they were arrested by the combined team and handed over to Moreh police station.

Security forces arrested a Rohingya couple from Manipur’s border town Moreh, neighbouring Myanmar on Tuesday two days after the arrest of three Rohingyas on Sunday.

The couple were arrested by a combined team of Tengnoupal police and CID during a search operation conducted around 8.30 am at ward no. 5 of the town, the same place where three Rohingyas were arrested by the same team on Sunday.

During the spot verification, arrested immigrants confessed that they were husband and wife staying at the border town since the past four years, said SP Tengnoupal district, Dr. S. Ibomcha.

Since the couple could not produce any valid document, they were arrested by the combined team and handed over to Moreh police station, he said.

They have been identified as Md. Shobik, 26 (husband) and Ms Arofa, 24, (wife) from resident of troubled Rakhine state of Myanmar.

“The arrest was made during our continuous drive against unauthorised stay of illegal immigrant in the country which we will continue to do so”, he said.

The SP further revealed that the couple are manual labours and how they entered into India is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered against the couple under foreigners act at the Moreh police station, he said.

Official sources said there are over 10 Rohingyas living openly in Moreh who possessed card issued by the United Nation High Commission for Refugees.

The police speculated that the couple remained undetected for years as they were hiding amidst the immigrants who possessed authorized documents to stay in the country (Moreh).

With the latest arrest, the police have so far arrested 8 Rohingyas since the refugee crisis broke out in the neighbouring country Myanmar, of which three currently lodged in Jail.

