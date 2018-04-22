Ram Madhav slams Congress for ‘politicising’ atrocities against women

Ram Madhav was addressing party workers during the state executive committee meeting held in Imphal on Sunday. Ram Madhav was addressing party workers during the state executive committee meeting held in Imphal on Sunday.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday attacked the Congress party for “politicizing” the issue of growing atrocities against the women in the country, especially in the wake of recent rape and murder cases. He also alleged that the Congress government is “attacking” the Supreme Court by trying to move an impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra.

The opposition parties, led by the Congress, have initiated the unprecedented step to impeach the CJI by moving the notice levelling charges against him.

Ram Madhav was addressing party workers during the state executive committee meeting held in Imphal on Sunday. He claimed that the Congress party is in complete despair, since the BJP wave is sweeping the entire country including the North east.

“The Congress has become so desperate to clinch on to power that it is making them loose their sense and balance. Look at how they are attacking the Supreme Court. They are even ready to destroy constitution and institution”, he said.

As for the BJP, Ram Madhav said, the entire country is with the party and India is progressing well under Prime Minister Narendra Modi on every front. He also said that it was obvious for a big country to have problems.

“India is big country so we may have problems especially like the prevailing situation of atrocities against women, which is a serious problem for the country and it is growing. But, it is not a political issue which the Congress party is trying to make it look like,” he said.

The BJP general secretary assured that the party would continue to deliver on its promises and pointed out that Union government’s decision to give death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years was one of them.

Branding his party as the “great party” of India, Ram Madhav held that only BJP could fulfill the aspirations of the people from Northeast.

He also lauded the BJP-led N Biren Singh government in Manipur for successfully filling the gap between the Hills and valley, allegedly created by the Congress for political exploitation.

BJP leaders including Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Kshetrimayum Bhabananda Singh, cabinet ministers and party works were present during the meeting.

