7th pay commission: Union Minister Pratap Shukla vows to discuss Manipur demand with Centre

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Minister Pratap Shukla in Imphal on Monday. (Express photo) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Minister Pratap Shukla in Imphal on Monday. (Express photo)

Union Minister of State for Finance, Pratap Shukla on Monday promised to raise the issue pertaining to the seventh pay implementation in Manipur, with the authorities concerned at the Centre. When asked about the financial feasibility of the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendation during an event at Classi Grande, Shukla said, “They should give. I will talk to the concerned authorities when I reach Delhi.

The government employees of Manipur, who are demanding the implementation of the 7th pay commission, have been on cease work strike since March 22. The employees have been urging Chief Minister N Biren Singh to fix a date for the rollout of the central pay scale. While the CM had assured to implement the pay scale, he failed to give any specific date.

Following the interaction with the media, the Union minister is believed to have called on the CM. However, what transpired during the meeting is not known.

Read | Manipur employees seek timeframe on implementation of 7th pay panel recommendations

Shukla also held a marathon meeting with officials of the excise department, bankers and with the tax department at the venue. The minister, who is in Imphal to assess the central schemes adopted by the state, said work in Manipur is being monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Shukla also said that the Centre is ready to provide all forms of aid to the state government and that key areas have been identified for the implementation of various policies related to rural infrastructure and housing among others. Border area development is another focus of the Act East Policy and the development of Chandel district is a priority, he said.

The minister further said that the Centre is also committed to the development of the north-eastern states.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd