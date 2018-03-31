NIA to probe into Manipur missing arms case

“The matter relates to national security and a thorough investigation is required,” Manipur CM N Biren Singh said. Express photo by Renuka Puri “The matter relates to national security and a thorough investigation is required,” Manipur CM N Biren Singh said. Express photo by Renuka Puri

The Manipur government on Saturday said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe into the missing arms case reported on Friday, in which 56 pistols disappeared from the police headquarters over a period of four years. Addressing reporters in Imphal, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said a letter has been sent to NIA on Friday, after the incident came to light.

“The matter relates to national security and a thorough investigation is required,” Singh said. Singh, who also holds charge of the Home Department, further said that 56 auto 9 mm pistols along with 58 magazines were found missing from the state police headquarters — Arms Kote of 2nd Manipur Rifles, Imphal, — between 2014 and 2018.

He also said that two employees of the 2nd MR were arrested yesterday in connection with the case. In 2016, four persons were arrested and one 9 mm auto pistol along with three magazines were seized from them which could be connected to the missing weapons case from the Arms Kote of 2nd MR, the CM added.

