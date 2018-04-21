Myanmar nationals arrested in Imphal for travelling without valid documents

The Myanmar national was trying planning to travel to Bangalore using the fake drivers’ license which was reportedly bought from Churachandpur for Rupees 3000 each. (Representational Image) The Myanmar national was trying planning to travel to Bangalore using the fake drivers’ license which was reportedly bought from Churachandpur for Rupees 3000 each. (Representational Image)

A city court in Imphal on Saturday has remanded a Myanmar national to judicial custody and two minors to juvenile home, after they were arrested from Imphal Airport. The Myanmar nationals were arrested by Singjamei police last Saturday after they were detained by CISF posted at Imphal Aiport while trying to board a plane bound for Bangalore without valid documents.

Police recovered three fake driver’s license supposedly issued by Churachanpur Transport office, from the possession of the trio. The Myanmar national was trying planning to travel to Bangalore using the fake drivers’ license which was reportedly bought from Churachandpur for Rs. 3000 each.

The adult who was sent to jail has been identified as Dimkhawlnuam, 25, resident of Tuinui Cikha district, Myanmar. According to official source, Dimkhawlnuam, has been working as domestic helper in Bangalore for two years. She was planning to take the two minors to Bangalore to engage as domestic helpers. Dimkhawlnuam entered India in 2016, through Behiang, a border village in Churachandpur district of Manipur neighbouring Myanmar.

The same year, she (Dimkhawlnuam) acquired a fake Aadhaar card with the help of a local man of Churachandpur after paying Rs. 3000 and with the same document travelled to Bangalore.

She returned to Myanmar on March 6 last to visit her family using the fake Adhaar card. All the three Myanmar nationals were book under section 420/468/471 IPC and Foreigners Act. Behiang is situated at the Southern side of Manipur around 161 km from Imphal. The Manipur government is mulling to develop border settlement as the second corridor to South East Asian Nations.

