Manipur to set up two investigative units, expedite cases of crime against women

Protestors during a candlelight march organised in Imphal on Monday. (Express Photo) Protestors during a candlelight march organised in Imphal on Monday. (Express Photo)

Manipur government on Monday announced to establish two investigative units exclusively to deal with cases related to crime against women. The units aimed at expediting the investigation is an addition to the fast track courts earlier set up by the Manipur government.

A source informed that while one unit will be based in Imphal, the other will deal with cases outside the capital city. The decision to establish the units was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The development comes in the wake of increasing clamour for an anti-rape law from many quarters including student bodies.

An independent survey conducted by rights groups found that 15 rape cases have been reported since the beginning of 2018 in the state, however, no action has been taken by the government to provide justice to victims and their families. Demanding for stricter anti-rape laws various groups under the banner of Youth Forum for Protection of Human Rights (YFPHR) organised a protests rally in the city. The protestors demanded an anti-rape law and to expedite the trial of such cases.

Merina Konsam, secretary, women wing YFPHR said, “Despite many schemes launched by the state government for the welfare of the public it has failed to provide any safety for women and children.”

Wahengbam Premila Devi, a demonstrator said that whenever the public launches a protest against these cases of crime against women, the government remains silent until it dies down. She maintained that the government should act without any bias and punish the culprits.

Laws are made by the government, and a new law for the sexual assault should be put among the previous law for crimes against women and children so that the victims and their families can get the justice at the earliest, Premila added.

In a similar protest, a candlelight march was held against Kathua, Unnao rape case in front of the historic Kangla Fort. The protest was organised by the Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRAJA) and Secular Manipur.

