Manipur to set up fast-track court for drug offenders: CM Biren Singh

N Biren Singh (Express photo by Renuka Puri/file) N Biren Singh (Express photo by Renuka Puri/file)

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday said a fast-track court will be set up by March to try increasing drugs-related cases in the state.

“Drugs-related cases are increasing and many of them pending in courts. If a fast-track court is set up in Manipur, most of them could be disposed in record time. We had earlier set up a fast-track court for crime against women and it has started giving exemplary punishments to convicts,” he said.

Manipur had become a conduit for drug trafficking in the northeast since border trade with Myanmar was legalised in 1995.

Officials are concerned over increasing smugglings of gold, precious stones, narcotics drugs and chemicals used in manufacturing drugs.

