Manipur to introduce bill to protect indigenous people

Manipur CM N Biren Singh appealed the people to have sense of nationalism and refrain from helping the illegal immigrants entering the state. (Express file photo) Manipur CM N Biren Singh appealed the people to have sense of nationalism and refrain from helping the illegal immigrants entering the state. (Express file photo)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said, the state government would table a bill to protect indigenous people of the state in the next session of the legislative assembly. A day after eight Rohingyas were arrested from Imphal, Singh expressed his concern over the manner the illegal immigrants are entering Imphal city with the help from local populace.

Speaking to the media, he emphasised on the policies to curb the influx of illegal immigrants in Manipur. He asserted that since the installation of the BJP led government in the state last year, it has initiated massive drive against illegal immigrants. Busting of several gangs involved in issuing of fake Aadhaar cards to illegal immigrants recently and the arrests of Rohingiyas from Imphal on Monday is part of the intensified campaign against migrant influx in the state, he added while saying that the state would continue similar operation against illegal immigrants.

“It clearly indicates that our own people are helping illegal immigrants to settle in the city and such act is strongly condemnable”, he said.

He appealed the people to have sense of nationalism and refrain from helping the illegal immigrants entering the state. Singh also warned individuals for giving communal tone to the initiative taken up by the police against anti social elements in the past few months.

“It has come to the notice of the government that some individual is politicizing the issue, giving it a communal tone. The action of the police has been misinterpreted as persecution against a particularly community. Such claim is baseless and unfounded. Stop misleading the people”, asked Biren.

It has been informed that around 80-100 illegal immigrants were identified and out of which 36 persons have been jailed so far. Replying to a query about the Citizenship Bill, he clarified that Manipur has nothing to do with the much hyped Citizenship Bill. The people of Manipur need not worry about the Citizenship Bill for the proposed indigenous protection bill will give total security, he said.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd