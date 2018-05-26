Manipur: PRJA convener Erendro Leichombam held for posting hate video on Facebook   

Erendro Leichombam was picked up by a joint team of cyber crime unit and Imphal police station from his Thangmeiband office on Saturday afternoon. (Representational Image) Erendro Leichombam was picked up by a joint team of cyber crime unit and Imphal police station from his Thangmeiband office on Saturday afternoon. (Representational Image)

Manipur police on Saturday arrested the convener of state regional political party namely Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA), after the latter allegedly refused to take down a hate video which was posted on his Facebook profile. Police on Friday also detained six persons for circulating the same video after it created panic amongst public and issued warning against internet users to stop circulating the video.

Despite the warning, the PRJA convener, Erendro Leichombam, allegedly refused to take his Facebook post, while stating the police action as fake warning. Erendro in a Facebbok post said, “Following fake warning from the police the hate video circulated in social media has been either removed or deleted but I refuse to do so. The video speaks for itself their mentality. Why is the Manipur Police not arresting those who created the hate video when it had been very swift in arresting internet trolls who has recently threatened the Chief Minister’s son. We will not remain a silent spectator.”

Erendro was picked up by a joint team of cyber crime unit and Imphal police station from his Thangmeiband office on Saturday afternoon. He was booked under section I53-A/153-B/505/506/511of IPC and 84-C of IT Act, for promoting enmity between different groups and criminal intimidation.

Biju Leisangthem spokesperson PRJA, has termed Erendro’s detention as a political persecution devised by the ruling party. He alleged that no warrant of arrest was issued or proper information was given to anyone in connection with Erendro arrest. Leisangthem asserted that Erendro has been an outspoken critic against government’s fail policies and high handedness. For the same reason, the BJP also recently filed a defamation case against Erendro, he added.

Later in the evening, party workers and well-wishers staged a protest in front of PRJA office demanding immediate release of Erendro. The protestors threatened to intensify their agitation if Erendro was not released immediately without any condition.

PRJA a regional party based in Imphal, was formed in 2016 by hunger striker Irom Chanu Sharmila, as co-convener with Erendro. The party was formed by Sharmila after ending her historic 16 years hunger strike on August 9, 2016 demanding repeal of the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958. The objective of the party is repealing the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 and fair election.

Erondro contested in the 2016 Assembly election of Manipur from Thangmeiband constituency alongside Sharmila, who contested against the former chief minister of Manipur, in Thoubal. Erendro, a Harvard Post-Graduate in Economic Policy, although did not win the election but has gained a significant amount of followers particularly among the youth of Manipur.

