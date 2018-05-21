Manipur police arrests eight Rohingyas in Imphal

Imphal: The identities of the minors which include two girls were not disclosed on security grounds. Imphal: The identities of the minors which include two girls were not disclosed on security grounds.

Intensifying their crackdown against illegal migrants, Manipur police on Monday arrested eight Rohingyas including five minors from Imphal. The police team also recovered four mobiles phones, two ID-cards of United National High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and four fake Aadhaar from the illegal migrants.

Acting on a tip-off by a team of Imphal East district police, the Rohingyas were arrested from a rented house in Hatta Golapati of Imphal around 7.30, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manipur police, K. Jayenta.

The arrested migrants have been identified as Mohammad Younus, 27, of Laungdung Fakiduang village, Nakura N.M.5, Muandaw, Myanmar, Mohammad Anwar, 28, of Maurnah village Buthidaung Myanmar and Md. Ismaile, 28, of Buthidaung block-II Myanmar.

The identities of the minors which include two girls were not disclosed on security grounds.

The migrants entered India with the help of a Bangladeshi agent, identified as Md. Ayub, after crossing Indo-Bangladesh border, said the DIG. It is learnt that Md. Ayub is currently staying in Malaysia.

The Bangladesh agent, who is married to one of the local lady from Thoubal Moijing, made all the arrangement for the migrants here in Imphal after contacting his wife over the phone, added the DIG.

Police also arrested the agent’s wife, identified as Sultana, 27, from his rented house in Hatta Golapati Imphal.

It has been informed that based on preliminary investigation, Younus, came to Imphal on May 16. He left Myanmar in 2015 and stayed at a refugee camp at Bangladesh and entered India illegally without any proper documents through the Bangladeshi agent.

On reaching Kolkata, they proceeded to Delhi with another agent where they applied for the UNHCR and went to Bethindi Bitatanagar, Jammu and Kashmir and later came to Imphal.

In a similar manner, Md. Ismaile, along with the five minors, reportedly entered Manipur on May 18. They migrated to Bangladesh from Myanmar on September 2017 during the refugee crisis and came to India illegally with the help of some agent.

While police ruled out the migrants having links with any of the terror groups, it is clear that today’s arrest was a case of human trafficking. “Based on our initial investigation there is substantial evidence that it was a case of human trafficking. A case has been registered in connection with the case and investigation is going on in full swing”, said the DIG.

