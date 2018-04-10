Manipur: Ex-zilla parishad member arrested for shooting in public

Nandababu caused panic in the heart of Imphal city last night when he opened fire in full public view with his licensed pistol. (Source: Screengrab of the video) Nandababu caused panic in the heart of Imphal city last night when he opened fire in full public view with his licensed pistol. (Source: Screengrab of the video)

A former member of zilla parishad of Imphal West district was arrested on Monday night for shooting in public using his licensed pistol.

Th. Nandababu, 45, an ex-member of zilla parishad within the constituency of Manipur chief minister’s N. Biren Singh, was slapped with multiple charges including attempted murder. Other charges include criminal intimidation to public, using arms.

He was remanded to police custody for further questioning by a city court on Tuesday.

Nandababu caused panic in the heart of Imphal city last night when he opened fire in full public view with his licensed pistol. A bystander captured the video of the entire event in his mobile phone which later went viral in the social media.

In the video, the accused, under the influence of alcohol, as confirmed by the police, was seen running after a truck passing under Imphal’s flyover bridge shouting it to stop.

He then stood infront of the truck and in no time pulled out a pistol pointing at the truck.

As the truck halted, the accused suddenly fired a round in the air which attracted the attention of the police deployed nearby.

Two police men rushed at the scene and immediately tried to disarm Nandababu, who resisted arrest.

As the commotion further drew the attention of the public, the accused was dragged away by the police.

In 2012, the accused pulled a similar stunt in a New Year’s Day party when he was an elected zilla parishad member, resulting in the collapsed of two women of his locality.

