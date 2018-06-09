Manipur: Environment minister’s son arrested for rash driving, injures two policemen

The minister’s son was involved in a high-speed car chase with the police on the busy street of MG Avenue. The minister’s son was involved in a high-speed car chase with the police on the busy street of MG Avenue.

Manipur Environment minister, Th. Shyamkumar’s son, Th. Satyajit has been arrested by the Police on Friday night for rash driving which left two policemen injured.

The accused Th. Satyajit, 23, who was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal on Saturday, was remanded to three days in police custody by the magistrate for further investigation.

The minister’s son was charged under sections 353/279/338 IPC for criminal assault to deter public servant from discharging their duty, rash driving and endangering personal safety of others.

Th. Satyajit was involved in a high-speed car chase with the police on the busy street of MG Avenue. As per witness account, a police vehicle was seen chasing a black colour Honda City car with tinted windows which was speeding away towards the freeway. Two policemen who were on duty on Friday afternoon at around 2.30 were injured during the incident.

In an attempt to intercept the car, another police vehicle lay in wait at a junction of the freeway signalling the car to stop. However, despite the stop sign — the car rammed into the policemen and sped away, said the witness.

The witness further added, “The car was stopped in front of minister Th. Shyamkumar’s quarter, which is a few hundred metres away from where the police were knocked down.”

On failing to comply with the police request to step out from the car, the driver was dragged out and taken into custody, the witness continued.

It was later found out that the driver behind the wheel was one of the Shyamkumar’s son. The injured policemen, T Akhup Kom, 41, of Thayong Village and Ningthoujam Anilkumar, 28, of Kodompkpi Mamang Leikai, sustained fractured legs.

After the identity of the car driver was established the police lodged a complaint against Th. Satyajit.

