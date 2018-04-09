Manipur CM N Biren Singh inaugurates fast track court for durgs

N Biren Singh. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) N Biren Singh. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Manipur’s chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday inaugurated the special court ND & PS (Fast Track Court), Manipur at Cheirap Court complex in Imphal West District.

The court has been established exclusively to deal with drug menace and facilitate speedy trial of offences relating to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (ND&PS). Similar court to try Crime Against Women was also inaugurated by the chief minister on June 27 last.

Speaking during the inaugural event, N. Biren said establishing separate fast track court (FTP) for crime against women and ND & PS related cases to ensure speedy justice has been demand of the people.

He attributed the success to the dedicated co-operation from the Judiciary and legal fraternity of the State.

Underscoring the destruction of large area of poppy under state government’s ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign in the past few months, he said Agar plantation would be introduced as an alternative livelihood to the villagers to wean away from poppy farming.

A MoU regarding setting up of an Agar factory in the State had already been signed with a foreign firm during North East Development Summit (NEDS) held last year, he said adding around 3 lakh Agar saplings are being prepared at Jiribam.

N Biren Singh also pointed out that school drop-out is one of the major reasons for high prevalence of drug/substance abuse and indulgence in different crimes by teenagers and young adults.

To curb the menace the state government is planning to help re-admit around 40,000 school drop-outs under a special scheme at the earliest, he said.

Health minister, L Jayantakumar said drug menace is a serious problem in the state for its close proximity with international border and notorious Golden Triangle.

Stating that many innocent lives have felt victims to drug abuse and trafficking in the state, the minister said that it is the responsibility of the government to save its citizens from this evil.

Manipur shares 398 km of its borderline with Myanmar which largely remained porous with no proper fencing.

All kinds of smuggling ranging from drugs to arms are carried out through the porous border.

Six days ago, the Assam Rifles troops, a para military force manning the Indo-Myanmar border intercepted huge consignment of WY (World is Yours) tables worth Rs

16 crore from Khudengthabi check post along the National Highway 102 near Moreh border town.

The synthetic drugs which numbering 3.20 lakh tablets weighing a total of 39 kg, was found concealed among wood planks

