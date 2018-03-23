Manipur: 3 Rohingyas held near Indo-Myanmar border

Manipur: 3 Rohingyas held near Myanmar border Manipur: 3 Rohingyas held near Myanmar border

Security forces arrested three Rohingyas in Manipur on the charge of illegally entering India from Myanmar, police said today.

A joint team comprising police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers arrested the Rohingyas from the town of Moreh, near the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district, yesterday night, Superintendent of Police S Ibomcha Singh said.

The three are residents of Baguna in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, where Myanmarese security forces have been engaged in crackdown on militants and allegedly driving out Rohingya Muslims.

The three arrested men were staying at Moreh for the last 10 days and had plans to go to Malaysia, the SP added. A case has been registered against them at Moreh police station.

