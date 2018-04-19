SC denies probe in Judge Loya’s death: Manipur CM demands apology from Rahul Gandhi for defaming Amit Shah

“As Rahul Gandhi has failed to do on ground politics, the apex court has exposed his conspiracy to use the judiciary for his political rivalry,” said Manipur CM N Biren Singh (Express file photo) “As Rahul Gandhi has failed to do on ground politics, the apex court has exposed his conspiracy to use the judiciary for his political rivalry,” said Manipur CM N Biren Singh (Express file photo)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday demanded an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to the entire nation for his alleged attempt to defame Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Indian judiciary.

Biren was speaking to media persons at the BJP state office in Imphal following the Supreme Court’s verdict in the death case of special CBI judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya. The apex court earlier in the day dismissed petitions seeking an independent probe into the case, ruling that the death was due to “natural causes”. The bench observed that the petitioners tried to scandalise the judiciary.

Biren said the apex court dismissed the PIL for being politically motivated besides being a blatant attempt to defame judiciary, especially the top court. “As Rahul Gandhi has failed to do on ground politics, the apex court has exposed his conspiracy to use the judiciary for his political rivalry,” he said while terming the attempt as unfortunate.

Though the Congress party made a deliberate attempt to defame Amit Shah and finish him politically, the Indian judiciary has unveiled the truth in front of everyone, said Biren adding, “Truth has prevailed once again”. The Manipur CM further maintained that the Congress party has always blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for every issue, but the party never blamed their leaders for any the wrong doings when they were in power for the last five to 15 years.

Reacting on the rape cases of Kathua and Unnao, the chief minister said the Manipur government strongly condemned the act before demanding befitting punishment to the culprits (rapists).

He disclosed that the Manipur government is planning to pass a bill in next assembly session to enhance punishment to persons perpetrating crime against women and children, particularly minor girls and added that the quantum would be as severe as capital punishment.

