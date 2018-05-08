JCILPS to vacate ‘illegal’ non-Manipur residents in from next month

The JCILPS students’ wings claimed that the non-locals enter into Manipur using fake identity cards made from Assam and Tripura. (Source: Google Maps) The JCILPS students’ wings claimed that the non-locals enter into Manipur using fake identity cards made from Assam and Tripura. (Source: Google Maps)

The Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) students’ wing on Monday announced that non-locals, people belonging to other parts of the country currently staying as tenants in Manipur, will have to prove their credentials or vacate from next month. The joint committee on Inner Line Permit System (ILPS) is a conglomerate of different civil bodies demanding the implementation of ILPS in Manipur.

The students’ wing, one of the constituent groups of the JCILPS, appealed the house owners who are renting apartments to check necessary documents of non-locals before housing them. “If any non-locals tenants found without proper documents they would be vacated and sent back to their states”, said Manjit Sarangthem, convenor of the students’ wing.

He clarified that the JCILPS is not against non-locals coming to the state but prevent influx of migrants threatening the indigenous population. Moreover, many who have come to Manipur on the pretext of business often commit crimes like robbery, rape and molestation and remain traceless, he added.

Implementation of Inner Line Permit has been long demand of the JCILPS and their campaign against migrant influx gained momentum when the 2011 provisional census report was released, indicating alarming growth of Manipur 18.65 percent with that of the country’s growth rate which is only 17.64 percent. The JCILPS believed that the sudden growth was attributed to unchecked migrant influx.

The students’ wing convener informed that more than three hundred non-locals who were found without proper credentials have been sent back to their native states during the last four months. The JCILPS students’ wings claimed that the non-locals enter into Manipur using fake identity cards made from Assam and Tripura.

The students’ wing said they would continue their drive against non-locals unless a mechanism is introduced in Manipur by the government to check the migrant influx in the state.

The Inner Line Permit is the permit system under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 wherein citizen from other parts of India (outsider) are not allowed to enter the boundary of a state without a valid pass issued by a competent authority like the State Deputy Resident Commissioner/Deputy Commissioners/any other officer authorized by the State Government. The main objective of the Inner Line Permit system is to provide a special protection of the distinct identity and safeguard for the peaceful existence of the indigenous people of the state.

In 1901, the Manipur Durbar devised a very effective system of controlling the entry of foreigners (Non-Manipuris) called the Permit or Passport system under the statute of Eastern Bengal Frontier when the population of Manipur was only 284,465 (1901 Census). Indians coming from other parts of India were called foreigners in the terminology of Manipur Administration.

The Permit system was abolished by Himmat Singh, the then Chief Commissioner on 18 November, 1950 allowing free entry, unchecked influx of outsiders from other states.

