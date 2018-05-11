Imphal: Six militants arrested in connection with May 9 IED blast 

Manipur DGP addressing the media. (Express photo) Manipur DGP addressing the media. (Express photo)

Manipur Police have arrested six militant suspects, including two women, involved in Wednesday’s IED attack near the BSF camp in Imphal West, that killed two BSF jawans and left three civilians injured. Police also recovered materials use for making bombs including C4 explosive and remote control device from one of the arrested persons.

Of the six arrested, five members belong to the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and a cadre of PREPAK PRO, a breakaway group of PREPAK.

Speaking to media persons in Imphal, Director General of Police (DGP) Manipur, L.M Khaute, said the militant cadres were arrested from different places on Thursday in a coordinated effort of Imphal East, West and Thoubal districts. “Massive operations were launched in the three districts and Intelligence was beefed up and was deployed to establish a leads”, said the DGP.

He further revealed that on Thursday morning, the main suspect of the bomb attack, identified as Thoudam Suresh alias Khamba, was arrested from his residence.

Cache of bomb making material recovered from the arrested militants (Express photo) Cache of bomb making material recovered from the arrested militants (Express photo)

During preliminary interrogation, Thoudam confessed to have carried out the attack with the help of four associates as per the direction given by a senior member of the outfit, added the DGP.

The initial investigation has also established that the arrested persons received instruction from the other side of the border to carry out attack on security forces on highways at an opportune moment and that the Wednesday blast was ordered to be carried out on May 6, said SP Imphal West Themthing Ngashangva. However, it was not clear why the attack was delayed, he said.

The Imphal West team of the police also arrested a cadre of PREPAK (PRO) on Thursday, who might have connection with the blast, said Ngashangva. The arrested cadre has been identified as Kangabam Roshan, an active member of PREPAK (PRO) involved in major cases including bombing explosion near the Manipur chief minister’s bungalow in 2013.

Police also recovered a cache of materials used for making bombs, including C4 explosive and remote control device from his possession.

The arrest comes a day after Manipur’s Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced that manhunt was on to arrest the culprits involved in series of blasts in the state capital. The same day the proscribed PREPAK also claimed responsibility for the attack near BSF camp.

