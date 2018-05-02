Imphal airport: Man held with gold bars in body cavity

The value of the seized gold is estimated to be Rs 41.23 lakh. (CISF personnel outside Imphal airport/Express photo by Oinam Anand) The value of the seized gold is estimated to be Rs 41.23 lakh. (CISF personnel outside Imphal airport/Express photo by Oinam Anand)

A Chennai-bound passenger was on Wednesday apprehended by CISF officials at the airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth about Rs 41.23 lakh by concealing them in his body cavity. The security personnel detected metal pieces in the body of a Senthil K during frisking and he was subsequently taken away for a detailed checking.

“During the checking, the passenger revealed that he was carrying eight gold bars (about 1.3 kg in total) inside his rectum. The passenger, Senthil K, and the seized gold bars have been handed over to Customs officials at the airport,” a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said in Delhi.

The value of the seized gold is estimated to be Rs 41.23 lakh, he said.

