Human rights activist threatened by Manipur police 

An activist of the Extrajudicial Execution Victims Families Association, Manipur (EEVFAM), a group seeking petition into 1,528 alleged extra Judicial killing was allegedly threatened by the Manipur police commando on Saturday. Salima Memcha, the coordinator of EEVFAM, is a victim of armed whose husband was killed in fake encounter by the security forces.

In the early hour of Saturday around 5 am a team of police commandos reportedly forced through Memcha’s door and started displacing all her belongings without giving any proper reasons. “The police commandos rushed inside my house and started destroying properties. They entered each and every room and started searching every nook and corner of the house in a violent manner, putting every pieces of my room upside down, including the TV set. I requested them not to destroy my properties, but instead the police team dragged out all my belongings from the cupboard, bed, etc. and threatened me”, said Memcha in a complaint letter addressing to the DGP Manipur.

She urged the DGP to intervene the matter and take necessary action against the perpetrator who not only intimidated her but also dismantle her properties. Salima said her husband, late Md Fajiruddin was killed in fake encounter by the 33 Assam Rifles in 2010. The National Human Rights Commission recommended monetary relief in the case which has been received by the family. “My husband’s case is a part of 62 cases submitted before the Supreme Court”, Salima mentioned in her complaint to the police chief.

According to Memcha, criminal investigation department (CID) has taken up a case in connection with the killing of her husband. Subsequently, she was supposed to visit the CID-crime branch on Saturday morning but failed to do so fearing any untoward action against her from the police, who reportedly threatened her with more dire consequences.

Condemning the highhandedness of the police, EEVFAM president, Renu Takhellambam, felt the incident could be an attempt to discourage the activist from working against the interest of the security forces. “It is very unfortunate that the law enforcers instead of keeping the people safe are abusing their power and instilling fear in the minds of innocent civilians. I feel very sorry for Memcha’s family for the trauma inflicted by the incident which is a grim reminder of the death of her husband, who was killed after being arrested from home”, said Renu.

Reacting to the incident, the DGP Manipur said that the SP concerned has been asked to enquire into the matter before adding that appropriate action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

The EEVFAM case seeking probe into the fake encounter cases before the court is listed on April 16 for hearing. On July 14 last year, the Supreme Court had directed to set up an SIT comprising of five CBI officers, and ordered registration of FIRs and investigate the alleged extra judicial killings in the state. So far the SIT team has lodged 55 different cases in connection with the fake encounter case.

