The Myanmar-Manipur region was the area that felt the earthquake. (Photo: Google Maps)

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck at 101 km east of Manipur’s capital Imphal on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicentre was 22.8 kilometers deep and there were no reports of injuries or damage to property so far.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

