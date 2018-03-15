Drugs worth Rs 11.96 crore seized in Manipur, one held

The drug peddler was apprehended by the security forces at a check post on Tuesday night. (Representational image) The drug peddler was apprehended by the security forces at a check post on Tuesday night. (Representational image)

Security forces apprehended a drug peddler and seized banned drugs worth Rs 11.96 crore from his possession in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, an Assam Rifles release said. The drug peddler was apprehended by the security forces at a check post on Tuesday night, the release said on Wednesday. Later, the drug peddler along with the seized drugs were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in Imphal, the release said.

