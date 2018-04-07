Congress MLA Md Abdul Nasir apologises publically for racial remarks

Congress MP Md Abdul Nasir said, “I am extremely sorry for whatever I have said. I might have used words that could hurt the feelings of other out of desperation but not intentionally.” (Express Photo) Congress MP Md Abdul Nasir said, “I am extremely sorry for whatever I have said. I might have used words that could hurt the feelings of other out of desperation but not intentionally.” (Express Photo)

Former minister and Congress MLA, Md Abdul Nasir, on Saturday was forced to tender an apology in front of a crowd for using racial and abusive words targetting a particular community. The incident took place in the morning at Nagaram village, a suburb mostly comprising of tribal community. It is learnt that the village has its own set of rules, which includes prohibition from purchase or selling of land to people outside the community. But, much against the wishes of the residents, Md. Abdul Nasir had purchased a land at Nagaram without the consent of the village authority and started construction work for his new home. When the residents of Nagaram came to know about the MLA’s plan, some senior member belonging to the community reportedly halted the construction on Friday, and asked them to proceed only after an understanding is reached.

Despite the controversy surrounding over the issue, the construction began on Saturday with the MLA’s security escort guarding the construction site, said Michael Zimmik, a member of the village authority. Zimmik said, disappointed by the act of defiance, a large number of people gathered outside the MLA’s residence which resulted in furious commotion.

According to Zimmik, the MLA allegedly tried to use his security escort against the crowd besides using racist and abusive remarks against them. Enraged by the MLA’s alleged highhandedness, the crowd nearly burn down the MLA’s house but timely intervention by the police averted any untoward incidents. The tension which continued to build despite the deployment of police, ended only after an apology was tendered by the MLA to the crowd. Using a loud speaker the MLA said, “I am extremely sorry for whatever I have said. I might have used words that could hurt the feelings of other out of desperation but not intentionally.”

MLA, Md Abdul Nasir, elected from Lilong assembly constituency was also former agriculture minister in Ibobi Singh’s government, and has a notorious reputation for manhandling and using abusive words against people including bureaucrats.

In 2012, Nasir allegedly assaulted a member of the youth congress in full public view at the venue of Manipur Sangai festival in Imphal. As the issue was within the party the issue did not escalate further. The second instance took place in 2014, when the MLA assaulted a Tribal officer from the education department of Thoubal sparking a huge controversy. Despite hue and cry from many civil bodies demanding his (Nasir) resignation from his ministership, no action was taken against him.

