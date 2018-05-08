Assam Rifles jawan injured in grenade attack in Imphal

Officials from police and Assam Rifles at the spot where one of the grenades exploded at the PRO office in Imphal (Express photo) Officials from police and Assam Rifles at the spot where one of the grenades exploded at the PRO office in Imphal (Express photo)

A militant suspect exploded two hand-grenades targeting the PRO office of the Assam Rifles in Imphal on Tuesday evening, injuring a sentry guarding the office. Police said the grenades were exploded simultaneously around 6.40 pm by the militant suspect, who fled the scene after the incident.

One of the grenades was exploded in front of the gate where the sentry was on duty while the other on the western side of the office. The injured jawan has been identified as N. Prem Singh, 31, a resident of Kakching district, Manipur. The injured jawan suffered minor splinter injury on his leg and elbow and was taken to AR nodal hospital Mantripukhri. Top officials of both the police and Assam Rifles rushed at the scene to take stock of the situation.

This is the second bomb attack at the PRO office in the city. A similar attack was carried out on March 7 last but no casualty was reported at that time. The banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF) militant of Manipur had claimed the responsibility for the March attack.

However, the motive behind today’s attack is yet to be ascertained as no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

