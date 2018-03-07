Army jawan killed, 3 injured in bomb explosion in Manipur

An Army jawan was killed and three others were injured in a bomb explosion in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district. (Source: Google Maps) An Army jawan was killed and three others were injured in a bomb explosion in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district. (Source: Google Maps)

An Army jawan was killed and three others were injured in a bomb explosion in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, police said on Wednesday. The bomb, suspected to have been planted by militants, exploded on Tuesday night at Phaisenjang village near the Myanmar border when the jawans were on patrol, the police said.

There were two other explosions in Kamjong and Imphal West districts on Thursday night but there was no report of any casualty, the police added.

