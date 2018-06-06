Manipur University postpones semester exams over student protests demanding resignation of vice-chancellor

The protests by the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) saw functioning of the university being paralyzed for the eighth consecutive day. (Representational) The protests by the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) saw functioning of the university being paralyzed for the eighth consecutive day. (Representational)

Semester examinations of Manipur University, which was supposed to commence from Wednesday, has been postponed indefinitely following the shutdown call by the students’ union, who have demanded the removal of the vice-chancellor. The protests by the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) saw functioning of the university being paralyzed for the eighth consecutive day. The branch offices of SBI and Bank of Baroda, situated inside the university, also remained closed.

MUSU, which has been agitating since the past week, has demanded replacement of vice-chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey for allegedly hampering the academic atmosphere by failing to appoint key posts like regular registrar, examination controller, librarian, and curator. The students’ body further alleged that the VC went on frequent leaves without informing the university about his return date.

Besides Pandey, the students’ union has also sought the resignation of the dean of school of human and environmental sciences, Arun Saxena, on moral grounds as he held multiple posts like chief of development committee and purchasing committee, chief warden of guest house, Centre’s director and used the positions only for his private interests.

The protests intensified on Tuesday when members of MUSU locked the main gate of the university. However, authorities reopened the gate on Wednesday only to see a handful of teachers and students turn up. The university public relation officer (PRO), Ganesh Sethi, has tendered his resignation in connection with the unrest prevailing in the university.

Some students, though, were not in favour of the protests at the cost of impacting their career. An economic student who came to give his second semester exams on Wednesday said though he supported the demands of MUSU, disrupting the academic atmosphere would only have a negative impact on the career of the students. He appealed to the union and the vice-chancellor to resolve the problem at the earliest.

Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA) president I Tomba said the association was trying its best to restore normalcy in the university through a dialogue between the agitating students and the VC. However, the deadlock seems to be far from being broken as MUSU representatives have informed that they won’t back out unless the current vice-chancellor was removed. On the other hand, Pandey is yet to react to the allegations leveled against him.

