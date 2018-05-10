Manhunt on to nab bombers says Manipur CM, PREPAK militant claim for bomb attack

Noting the inconveniences faced by the common people during the course of search operations, the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh appealed to the public to bear with the government and extend their co-operation. (Express file photo) Noting the inconveniences faced by the common people during the course of search operations, the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh appealed to the public to bear with the government and extend their co-operation. (Express file photo)

While Manipur’s Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday said that active manhunt is underway to nab the culprits behind the series of blasts that recently rocked Imphal, the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) has claimed responsibility for the Wednesday bomb attack near 49 BSF camp in Imphal West that killed two BJF Jawans and injured three civilians.

The Chief Minister was speaking to the reporters on the sideline of “Hill Leaders Day”, an interaction programme of the government between the public and the CM. He revealed that a security review meeting was convened on Wednesday at his secretariat.

In the meeting, the urgent need to address certain technical difficulties faced by the intelligence units of the State Police Department was also pointed out. As such, latest technology would be acquired as soon as possible to counter different security threats, said N. Biren, who is also the in-charge of Home Department. Noting the inconveniences faced by the common people during the course of search operations conducted by the security forces, the Chief Minister appealed to the public to bear with the government and extend their co-operation.

The Chief Minister also asserted that the ongoing manhunt would go on until the perpetrators are nabbed. “If peace prevails in Manipur, the State has the potential to become one of the most developed states of the country as there is no dearth of resources and talents”, he added. Meanwhile, the PREPAK in a press statement issued by Leibaak Ngaakpa Luwang, secretary–in–charge, publicity and propaganda, said that the attack was conducted by the “Red Army” of the outfit.

The attack carried out against the “Indian occupational force” (IOF) to bring back the lost sovereignty of Manipur from the hands of the “imperialist minded Colonialist” India and to give the status of a developed and social equality to the people of Kangleipak (Manipur) that was independent for more than 2000 years, it said.

It further warned to continue similar attack targeting the IOF at anytime, anyplace until the independence of “Kangleipak” (Manipur) is snatch back from the “colonialist” India. As such, it advised the IOF to immediate leave Manipur if it does not want to face any casualties. Sharing their grievances with the victims and families, it warned the people to keep distance from the IOF camps.

Two BJF Jawans were killed and three civilians including two women were injured when a powerful bomb blasted near 49 BSF camp at Koirengei in Imphal West on Wednesday afternoon. The attack comes a day after similar attack was carried out on PRO office of Assam Rifles injuring a jawan.

