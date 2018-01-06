LIVE UPDATES: BJP chief Amit Shah to begin poll campaigning in Northeast today

BJP chief Amit Shah is expected to campaign in the three states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland. (Express Photo/Praveen Jain) BJP chief Amit Shah is expected to campaign in the three states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland. (Express Photo/Praveen Jain)

As elections are approaching in the northeastern states, BJP chief Amit Shah is all set to begin poll campaigning from Meghalaya on Saturday. After being successful in the recently concluded Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the party will look at consolidating its standing in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland. Shah will begin his campaign from Tikrikilla situated in Garo Hills, Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma’s stronghold. The BJP aims to secure a minimum of 40 seats in the 60-member legislative assembly in Meghalaya. Shah is expected to campaign in the three states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland.

On January 7, Shah will be in CPM bastion Tripura. He is expected to address rallies in Ambassa and Udaipur in the state. The BJP leader is also expected to visit Nagaland where he will address another public rally.

Earlier last month, PM Narendra Modi made a visit to the two states of Meghalaya and Mizoram and launched a number of development projects there. In Mizoram, he inaugurated the 60 MW Tuirial hydropower project whereas in Meghalaya, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura road.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

8: 30 am: Amit Shah will commence his engagements in the North East by addressing a public meeting at 12:00 pm. He shall also inaugurate the state BJP office in the state’s capital, Shillong at 4 pm.

BJP National President Shri @AmitShah‘s organisational and public programs in Meghalaya on 6th January 2018. Stay tune! pic.twitter.com/1zAcsQNTO8 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 5, 2018

