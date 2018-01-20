Left describes BJP-IPFT tie-up as “unholy alliance” of communalism and divisive forces

The alliance between BJP and IPFT, which was worked out by senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in two rounds of discussions on Wednesday and Thursday held in Agartala and Guwahati respectively, is yet to be formally announced (File) The alliance between BJP and IPFT, which was worked out by senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in two rounds of discussions on Wednesday and Thursday held in Agartala and Guwahati respectively, is yet to be formally announced (File)

Even as the BJP is waiting for a formal announcement of its alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) for the Tripura Assembly election slated for February 18, the CPI(M) – min constituent of the ruling Left Front government in the state has described the upcoming BJP-IPFT alliance as an “unholy combination” of communal and divisive forces.

“It is an unholy combination between communal and divisive forces. The way a national party is tying up with a group known as the face of terrorism, it looks like they will try to create any kind of situation in order to capture power,” Daily Desher Katha, a daily newspaper known to be mouthpiece of the CPI(M) in Tripura, said on Saturday.

The newspaper, in its editorial, did not even for once mention the name of BJP, but said that the “national party” did not have any base in the state and was banking on hatching conspiracies, creating confusion and spreading misinformation in order to capture power. “They don’t have any ground below their feet. Their only resources are conspiracies, confusion and misinformation,” the newspaper said.

The alliance between BJP and IPFT, which was worked out by senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in two rounds of discussions on Wednesday and Thursday held in Agartala and Guwahati respectively, is yet to be formally announced. The BJP however has allotted 10 seats to the IPFT, keeping the remainder 50 for it for election to the 60-member Tripura assembly election.

“While one partner of this alliance wants to divide the people by creating communal hatred and violence, the other wants to divide Tripura in the name of Twipraland. One is complementary to the other and are well-known as experts in creating tension,” it said.

Accusing the prime minister of joining hands with divisive forces, the CPI(M) mouthpiece asked the people not to hand over power to such forces. “The prime minister of the country has joined hands with divisive forces. Power cannot be handed over to them under any circumstances. There will be no looking back for people who want peace and development til such forces are defeated,” Daily Desher Katha said.

