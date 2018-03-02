How to check Northeast Assembly Election Results 2018 for each constituency

While news channels will start an exhaustive day-long analysis of the developments unfolding in the three states, the Election Commission of India will also give out comprehensive trends and results on its website. (Express photo/Representational) While news channels will start an exhaustive day-long analysis of the developments unfolding in the three states, the Election Commission of India will also give out comprehensive trends and results on its website. (Express photo/Representational)

The elections results in the northeastern states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland will start pouring in from 8:00 am onwards on Saturday. While news channels will start an exhaustive day-long analysis of the developments unfolding in the three states, the Election Commission of India will also give out comprehensive trends and results on its website.

Aside from giving a detailed breakdown of the results, the EC will also provide a constituency-wise breakup of the electoral results with the list of candidates and the votes polled against their name. Indianexpress.com will also be running state-wise live feed from where you can get the latest updates and trends throughout the day.

Constituency-wise counting

The Election Commission of India will give out information dynamically, as it happens, in the three states on its website. Meanwhile, the Commission will also provide a graphical representation of the vote share of the winning party, runner-up party and their candidates from all constituencies.

Date and Time

The counting of votes in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura will begin at 8 am on March 3, Saturday. The elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland were conducted on February 27, while that in Tripura it was held on February 19. However, results of all three state assemblies will be declared simultaneously tomorrow.

LIVE TV/ Online Coverage

While all prominent news channels will conduct a Live panel discussion and analysis of the results, Indianexpress.com will also run a LIVE FEED on the electoral results.

