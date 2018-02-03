Holistic development of Northeast vital for India’s growth story: PM Modi at Assam Global Investors’ Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the inaugural function of ‘Advantage Assam- Global Investors Summit 2018’ at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the inaugural function of ‘Advantage Assam- Global Investors Summit 2018’ at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Northeast is at the heart of the government’s Act East Policy. Addressing the Assam Global Investors’ Summit in Guwahati, the Prime Minister added that the event’s tagline — Advantage Assam, India’s expressway to ASEAN — is a comprehensive vision.

“‘Advantage Assam, India’s expressway to ASEAN’ is not just a tagline but a comprehensive vision,” Modi said. “We created the Act East Policy and the Northeast is at the heart of it. The Act East Policy requires increased people to people contact, trade ties and other relations with countries on India’s east, particularly ASEAN countries,” he added, pitching Assam and the northeast to ASEAN countries as well as Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness to learn that Assam is ranked the highest for ease of doing business in the country.

The Government of India is according top importance to the transformation of the Northeast. Elaborated on the steps being taken to boost infrastructure, transportation, power, tourism and other areas, which will further the Northeast’s development trajectory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2018

The first edition of the Assam Global Investors’ Summit was attended by Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. Several businessmen and industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata, were present at the event as well.

In a pitch for investments to the state, he added that Guwahati is being developed into a Smart City. “Power schemes worth more than Rs 10,000 crore have been initiated in the northeast. Guwahati will soon have a world class airport terminal to increase Assam’s connectivity to other areas,” he said. “In the last three years, the government has spent more than Rs 5,000 crore on development of railways in the northeast. The construction of 15 new rail lines is underway. Rail connectivity between Tripura and Bangladesh will also be developed.”

Glimpses from the exhibitions at @AdvantageAssam Summit. Glad that PM @tsheringtobgay is participating in the Summit. pic.twitter.com/23HWWzCN5B — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2018

At the summit, Modi also reiterated the government’s proposals in the Union Budget 2018. He highlighted the government’s ‘Ayushman India Scheme’ or National Health Protection Scheme, which is set to be the biggest government-funded programmed across the world. It will benefit 50 crore people from poor and marginalised people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the Assam Global Investors’ Summit in Guwahati on Saturday (Source: Twitter/PMOIndia) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the Assam Global Investors’ Summit in Guwahati on Saturday (Source: Twitter/PMOIndia)

Assam Chief Minister Sabarnanda Sonowal, who also addressed the summit, said the biggest advantage of northeast states is its location and highlighted the state’s talented human resources, vibrant biodiversity, natural resources, inland waterways, cultural richness and affinity with Southeast Asia.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd