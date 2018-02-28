Tripura Assembly election: Two exit polls give state to BJP, third says photo finish

Polling was conducted for 59 seats in both the states with one candidate declared unopposed in Nagaland and election in one constituency of Meghalaya countermanded. (Photo by Kallol Dey) Polling was conducted for 59 seats in both the states with one candidate declared unopposed in Nagaland and election in one constituency of Meghalaya countermanded. (Photo by Kallol Dey)

According to two exit polls on Tuesday, the BJP is set to storm to power in Tripura, dislodging the CPI(M) which has ruled the state for the last 25 years. A third exit poll predicted a close fight. In Nagaland, two exit polls gave the BJP-NDPP alliance an edge over the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF). The NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) is led by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

In Meghalaya, one exit poll said the Congress would emerge as the single largest party, while another said Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) would be ahead of the ruling Congress, with the BJP finishing third.

CPI(M) leaders, however, maintained that the party would trounce the BJP in Tripura and hold on to power.

In Tripura, the Axis My India exit poll on News 24 channel gave the BJP and its allies 44-50 seats, Left 9-15 seats, and others 0-3 seats. The NewsX survey gave the BJP 35-45 seats, Left 14-23 seats, and none for the Congress.

A third poll by CVoter predicted a close fight between the Left (26-34 seats) and the BJP (24-32 seats), according to a PTI report.

In Meghalaya, the Axis My India poll said the Congress would emerge as the single largest party with 20 seats, while Sangma’s NPP would come second with 14 seats, BJP 5 and others 20. The NewsX poll said the NPP would win 23-27 seats, Congress 13-17, BJP 8-12, and others 2-6 seats.

The CVoter poll said the NPP would get 17-23 seats, while the Congress would come second with 13-19 seats.

In Nagaland, the Axis My India poll said the ruling NPF would have an edge, but did not specify the number of seats. The NewsX survey gave the BJP-NDPP alliance 27-32 seats, followed by the NPF with 20-25, Congress 0-2, and others 5-7 seats.

The CVoter poll said the BJP-NDPP would emerge first with 25-31 seats, while the NPF would get 19-25 seats.

Each of the three states has a 60-member assembly. The results will be declared on March 3.

