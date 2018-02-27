  • Associate Sponsor
  Exit polls LIVE updates: BJP to snatch Tripura from Left, Congress may lose Meghalaya

Exit polls LIVE updates: BJP to snatch Tripura from Left, Congress may lose Meghalaya

The results of the northeast elections will be out on March 3.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 27, 2018 10:06 pm
Polling was conducted for 59 seats in both the states with one candidate declared unopposed in Nagaland and election in one constituency of Meghalaya countermanded. (Photo by Kallol Dey)
Will the BJP snatch Tripura from CPM? Will the NPF retain Nagaland? And will the Congress manage to fight the anti-incumbency in Meghalaya? Well, all these will be answered on March 3. But what do the exit polls project?

In Tripura, which has been the Red bastion for the past 25 years, BJP may form its maiden government along with the IPFT, predicted NewsX exit poll. It said the BJP-IPFT combine will get anywhere between 35-45 seats, while the CPI(M) tally will come down from 50 to 14-23. Axis MyIndia, however, gave a larger share of the pie to the saffron party and estimated it to win 45-50 seats, while it gave the Left 9-10 seats.

The CVoter Exit Poll has predicted a close finish in Tripura, with the CPI-M likely to get 26 to 34 seats with 44.3 per cent vote share, the BJP and its allies 24 to 32 seats with a vote share of 42.8 per cent, while the Congress may win only 0-2 seats with a vote share of 7.2 per cent.

For Nagaland, where BJP allied with the Neiphu Rio-led NDPP after severing ties with the CM Zeliang-led NPF, NewsX predicted the saffron party will get 27-32 seats. NPF will win 20-25 seats, while Congress may get 0-2 in the 60-member assembly.

In Meghalaya, too, BJP is set to make sufficient gains. Axis MyIndia predicted the saffron party will manage to reach  the half-way mark in the 60-member house, while Congress will be relegated to only 20 seats. However, NewsX estimated that the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party will get the maximum seats at 23-27.

In Tripura, 89.8% electors cast their votes, down from 91.82% in the 2013 assembly elections. While Meghalaya recorded 68 per cent voting till 4 pm, Nagaland saw 75 per cent turnout till 5 pm.

Here is what the exit poll says:

Tripura

Axis MyIndia and News24: BJP+IPFT: 45-50, Left Front: 9-10

Newsx: BJP+: 35-45, Left Front: 14-23, Congress: 0

CVoter: BJP: 24-32, Left Front: 26-34, Congress: 0-2

Nagaland

Newsx: BJP+: 27-32; Congress: 0-2, NPF: 20-25

CVoter: BJP+: 25-31, Congress: 0-4, NPF: 19-25

Meghalaya

Axis MyIndia and News24: BJP: 30, Congress: 20, PDF: 3, NCP: 2, Others: 4

Newsx: BJP: 8-12, Congress: 13-17; NPP: 23-27

CVoter: BJP: 4-8, Congress: 13-19, NPP: 17-23

  1. S
    SC
    Feb 27, 2018 at 11:27 pm
    Congress has more capable people. BJP is all abt religion and no growth story . People are losing but still bhakts are believing BJP and Modi. Notebandi - was actually a big SCAM. Kejriwal was right . I do believe him now. Ghantta vikas on ground level. Vikas only for BJP party.
    (1)(1)
    Reply
    1. S
      SC
      Feb 27, 2018 at 11:23 pm
      if EVM helps then BJP can win these states , rather any state that they are wining
      (1)(0)
      Reply
      1. S
        Smart
        Feb 27, 2018 at 11:29 pm
        Even EVM has it's own mind to think and understand what's good for India.
        (0)(0)
        Reply
      2. S
        SC
        Feb 27, 2018 at 11:22 pm
        BJP is not worth after 2019 BJP is all about false promises and no result on ground level BJP - bank scams , and other scams very soon Malia, 2 Modis left country bcz BJP helped their run Farmers are still waiting their promises to be fulfilled
        (1)(1)
        Reply
        1. S
          SC
          Feb 27, 2018 at 11:17 pm
          BJP is not worth after 2019 BJP is so called jumla party, only promises and no result
          (1)(1)
          Reply
          1. S
            sj
            Feb 27, 2018 at 10:58 pm
            Keep dreaming about your prime minister pappu...... Mr harsh
            (8)(2)
            Reply
