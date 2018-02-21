EC bans publication of poll-related advertisements

The direction in this regard has also been sent to presidents of all political parties and newspapers here for strict compliance, the Commission official said. The direction in this regard has also been sent to presidents of all political parties and newspapers here for strict compliance, the Commission official said.

The Election Commission on Wednesday banned publication of poll-related advertisements in newspapers 24 hours before polling and on the voting day on February 27 in Meghalaya in an attempt to ensure that no hate advertisements vitiate the election process.

The ban came in the wake of the Congress lodging a formal complaint on Tuesday with the Election Commission after the BJP released advertisements in some local dailies which the Congress felt it defamed chief minister Mukul Sangma.

“No political party or candidate or any other organisation or person shall publish any poll-related advertisement in the print media on 26th and 27th February,” Election Commission Secretary Ajoy Kumar said in an order today.

