CPI(M) would face real opposition in Tripura election: Ram Madhav

BJP National general secretary, Ram Madhav on Sunday said the ruling CPI(M) would face the real opposition in the Tripura assembly election scheduled to be held in February next year.

“This time election in Tripura would be a different election. Earlier, at least for the last 25 years the state has witnessed elections without opposition. CPI(M) did not face any opposition because it had always a clandestine link with the opposition Congress,” Madhav told reporters here. But this time (2017) they (CPI-M) would face the real opposition, he said

Madhav said after the Gujarat assembly election, the BJP would launch a vigorous election campaign in Tripura and top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hit the campaign trail. Madhav said “we have recently moved the Election Commission to rectify the electoral rolls through an intensive revision before the elections. There is huge number of fake and dead voters in the rolls which need to be cleaned.”

A delegation of the party led by party’s central observer Sunil Deodhar met the full bench of Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi on Friday and alleged that more than one lakh fake and Bangladeshi voters were included in the electoral rolls. Madhav said the BJP has also demanded that the state administration should work impartially so that election could held in a free, fair and fearless atmosphere

Asked, if they (BJP) wants to delay the election process in the name of intensive revision, Madhav said, “We do not want election to be delayed. We want election to be held on time, but we want an error free electoral roll.”

