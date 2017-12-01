CPI-M criticises BJP demand for President’s rule in Tripura

Tripura CM Manik Sarkar. Tripura CM Manik Sarkar.

The ruling CPI-M in Tripura has criticised the opposition BJP for demanding imposition of President’s rule in the state and termed it as “political bankruptcy”.

The BJP had raised the demand for President’s rule on the law and order issue following the killing of a BJP activist in the state’s Gomati district yesterday by unidentified miscreants and alleged that CPI-M was responsible for the killing.

“The state secretariat of CPI-M vehemently opposed the allegation made by BJP that the party is responsible for the killing and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits,” said a statement issued by CPI-M said last night.

The demand for President’s rule following the killing is an “instance of political bankruptcy” in BJP and “it senses what could be the result of the state assembly elections”, it said.

Assembly election in Tripura is slated for early next year.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the governor today demanding immediate imposition of President’s rule because law and order has collapsed in the state,” the state in-charge of BJP Sunil Deodhar had told reporters last evening.

Alleging that CPI(M) has unleashed violence to create an atmosphere of terror before the assembly elections in Tripura, Deodhar said that BJP activist Gahur Hari Molsom was shot dead by suspected miscreants of the Left party at Bagma in Gomati district yesterday.

“Earlier, at least five BJP activists were killed by CPI (M) goons and many of our leaders and workers have escaped from such attacks,” he said. Deodhar said those who raise their voice of dissent are being silenced and even journalists are not spared in Tripura.

