BJP trying to malign image of Left Front govt in Tripura: Biman Bose

CPI-M politburo member Biman Bose on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was not leaving any stone unturned to malign the image of the Left Front Government in Tripura so that it cannot emerge as a model state of development in the country. Addressing an election rally at Jaipur here, Bose said the Left Front government in Tripura has created an instance of amity among tribals and non tribals, upheld the standard of living of common and poor people including peasant and workers and developed the state in many ways.

“BJP which is an intolerant party is now leaving no stone unturned to malign the image of the Left Front government in Tripura so that it cannot emerge as a model state of development,” Bose who is also the chairman of the Left Front in West Bengal said. However, he claimed the opposition party would not succeed to confuse people about the good governance of the Left Front in Tripura, reports PTI.

Bose said “BJPs slogan is – Hindi, Hindu and Hindusthan, but we know that India is a secular, multi-lingual and multi-religious country and we have to protect this cultural fabric of the country, because it is our tradition”. He alleged that the BJP is a party of “false promise”.

Bose said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured people of the country that every year two crore unemployed people would get jobs but the number of unemployed was increasing. He said the BJP had promised that prices would be brought under control but instead prices of essential commodities have sky rocketed.

