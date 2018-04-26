Bhaichung Bhutia launches new party Hamro Sikkim, says will focus on corruption and unemployment

Bhaichung Bhutia launched his own political party Hamro Sikkim at an event in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo) Bhaichung Bhutia launched his own political party Hamro Sikkim at an event in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo)

Two months after quitting Trinamool Congress, former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday launched his own political party, Hamro Sikkim, which he said would focus on corruption and unemployment in his home state. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Bhutia said it had taken him 20 years to build his image through football and he won’t let it get sullied because of politics. “It has taken me 20 years to build name through football. I promise to the people that I won’t let that go because of politics,” Bhaichung, who unsuccessfully contested as TMC candidate from Darjeeling in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and Siliguri assembly constituency in 2016, said.

I will be live on #Facebook from Press Club of India tomorrow to announce our plans for Sikkim. It’s an outreach to national media to tell them that the beautiful state of #Sikkim is ready for change. So join me at 3 pm on 26th April as we engage the Nations Capital New Delhi. — Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) April 25, 2018

There has been speculation that Bhaichung would form a new party after he reportedly fell out with the Mamata Banerjee-led party following the Gorkhaland protests in Darjeeling. The protests by Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha brought the hills to a standstill and led to a 104-day standoff with the Bengal government. Bhaichung was apparently not happy with the TMC government’s handling of the situation.

Saying that it was important for “good people” to come forward to clean the dirt out of politics, Bhaichung made it clear that his sole focus would be development of Sikkim. “I hope my joining politics will inspire youngsters in Sikkim and rest of the country. Whatever you do today is through policies made by political leaders. It’s easy to criticise them but it is important that good people come forward and get into the dirty part and clean it,” the Arjuna awardee said.

The hill state is presently being ruled by Sikkim Democratic Front and five-term Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, who has virtually faced no proper opposition till now. Bhaichung’s political front may pose challenges to the SDF in the Assembly elections next year. The former footballer made it clear that corruption, unemployment and drug menace in Sikkim would be the main planks his party would focus on. “Corruption, unemployment, high suicide rates, youngsters into drugs/alcohol and lack of leadership in the state are some of the key issues for me,” he said.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd