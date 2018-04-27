Bhaichung Bhutia launches new party Hamro Sikkim: ‘outsider tag was always there in TMC’

Bhaichung Bhutia in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri) Bhaichung Bhutia in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

TWO MONTHS ago, Bhaichung Bhutia quit the Trinamool Congress (TMC), eyeing a larger political role in his home state Sikkim. On Thursday, he took the first step towards it.

The 41-year-old floated the Hamro Sikkim Party, with the ambition of ending the 24-year rule of the Sikkim Democratic Front in the state. “I am here not to be the president of the party or the CM face,” Bhutia said. “But if my party wants me to do that, I will.”

With that, the transformation of the straight-talking footballer into a full-time career politician was complete. Leadership is not new to Bhutia.

For more than a decade, he hand-held an under-achieving national football team and took them to unprecedented heights. In the process, he became a godfather to his peers, launching a players’ association and fighting with the federation, domestic and international, for their causes.

But the transition from sporting to political arena hasn’t been smooth. In 2013, he joined TMC and contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Darjeeling, which he lost to union minister S S Ahluwalia. But the defeat did not hurt him as much as the constant jibes he faced from the people and his party.

“When I fought election for them, especially the last one in Silliguri, there was an outsider tag — even from my party,” he said. “It is not wrong, even today if I have to vote for an assembly seat and my candidate is from outside, I would hesitate as well. So that outsider tag was always there for me. I played in Bengal, I made my name there. But the outsider tag was always there in the TMC.”

The fact that he was seen more as a celebrity face of the party instead of a serious politician frustrated him further. “With the TMC, I was more a celebrity and was dropped from the top,” he said. But the differences between Bhutia and the TMC became deep during the 104-day Darjeeling strife when he voiced support for the separate state of Gorkhaland, something he still stands by. “Plus I was away from my home and family, so my commitment to the party was not there. I think I will be able to do that now. I am the son of the soil,” he said.

Next week, he will return to Sikkim and begin his second political stint, this time for the right to represent the 600,000 people of his state. “I am here for the people,” is his stock answer when asked about his political ambitions. But Bhutia’s manifesto centers on what he lacked while growing up in Sikkim — unemployment, poverty and infrastructure.

His priority, though, is to ensure that the state government rolls back its gazette notification issued in July 2010, mandating the CBI to seek its prior consent before taking up an investigation against any of its officers or public representatives. “Corruption is a huge issue in Sikkim.. I would request the chief minister to lift the notification and allow the investigators to come in,” he said.

