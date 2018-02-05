Assamese designer Bordoloi features in Forbes India 30 Under 30 list

In 2016, Ranjan Bordoloi’s Kaathfula chair, inspired by the shape of a mushroom, won at the Godrej Design Lab 2016 competition. In 2016, Ranjan Bordoloi’s Kaathfula chair, inspired by the shape of a mushroom, won at the Godrej Design Lab 2016 competition.

Incorporating a sense of functional aesthetics in his designs and winning back to back awards, Assamese designer Ranjan Bordoloi has added another feather to his cap. The young founder and creative director of Studio Bordoloi has been selected for the Forbes India 30 Under 30 2018, a prestigious list of achievers across 15 categories.

The Guwahati-based designer, who has completed Furniture and Interior Design from IIT Guwahati, has been hailed by Forbes for reviving and reinventing the dying ancient craft of brasswork practised by a community of Assamese artisans. Bordoloi’s collection ‘Pitoloi’ comprises of small stools and a barstool made by cutting sheets of brass and given shape by wooden moulds, with the small pieces joined by an ancient floor-based coal welding technique.

The achievers featured in the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list based on the extent of impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player.

Bordoloi’s collection ‘Pitoloi’ comprises of small stools and a barstool made by cutting sheets of brass and given shape by wooden moulds, with the small pieces joined by an ancient floor-based coal welding technique. Bordoloi’s collection ‘Pitoloi’ comprises of small stools and a barstool made by cutting sheets of brass and given shape by wooden moulds, with the small pieces joined by an ancient floor-based coal welding technique.

Bordoloi, who is known for the Pitoli (brass in Assamese) chair, was the only Indian to walk away with two awards in the furniture category in Red Dot Award: Design Concept, 2017 in Singapore. The Pitoloi barstool and Pitoloi stool, won the Park Elle Decor Student Award, 2015 (the best use of traditional material). The Pitoli chair was created for his final year graduation project in 2014. Showcased at India Design ID in February 2015, his work was selected by Giulio Cappellini, art director of Milan-based Italian design firm Cappellini, and was put on the Cappellini Next collection/stage in Milan’s Salone del Mobile.

In 2016, Bordoloi’s Kaathfula chair, inspired by the shape of a mushroom, won at the Godrej Design Lab 2016 competition.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd