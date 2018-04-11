Woman stripped, beaten up in another moral policing incident in Assam

The incident took place on April 6 in the remote Barnadi Par village under Goreswar police station area. (Representative image) The incident took place on April 6 in the remote Barnadi Par village under Goreswar police station area. (Representative image)

In second such case of ‘moral policing’ in Assam, a married woman was stripped and beaten up at Baksa district here over her alleged affair with another man. Five persons, including four women, were arrested in this connection, Superintendent of Police Binoy Kalita said.

Some people made a video of the woman being stripped which has gone viral on social media, he said. The incident took place on April 6 in the remote Barnadi Par village under Goreswar police station area. “The woman reported the case yesterday and we registered an FIR. It is a case of moral policing by villagers. After getting her medical tests done, we rushed a police team to the spot to probe the matter. We have arrested five persons, including four women, in the case,” Kalita told PTI.

As per the FIR, a guest visited the victim’s house on April 6 when her husband was not present, and the woman introduced him as her brother, the officer said. “It appears that someone saw them in a compromising position and informed the villagers. A group of people barged into the victim’s home. They dragged the victim out, stripped her and beat her up. Most of the attackers were women,” Kalita said.

The man was also beaten up, but the villagers’ main target was the woman, he said. A case was lodged under the IPC and the Information Technology Act, the police said.

The incident follows another such incident that came to light on April 9, when a woman was assaulted by a group of men when she was accompanying a male friend to a medical centre in Goalpara district of Assam.

