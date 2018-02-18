Sonowal calls for steps to curb monsoon electrocution deaths

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the Power Department to avert incidents of electrocution-related mortality during the monsoons in the state, an official release said.

Sonowal asked the Power Department in a review meeting last evening to put in place all the precautionary measures to avert recurrence of the incidents. Pointing out the number of deaths due to electrocution last monsoon, he asked the Principal Secretary of Power Jishnu Baruah to take pragmatic steps to replace bamboo electricity poles, if there is any, with concrete ones before the onset of monsoon. Sonowal also asked the department to spread awareness among the public urging them to stay away from the risk areas.

“He also asked the senior officers of the department to undertake extensive tours to all the areas of the state, particularly in rural areas, to oversee important electric installations and help the department to forge a cordial relationship with the local people and use them as a deterrent against electrocuted incidents,” the statement said.

Sonowal stressed the need of branding the Department and introducing a uniform dress code for the field area employees of the Power Department and a pilot project for the same can be started from April this year, it added. “The Chief Minister also mooted the idea of motivating the employees of the Department and incentivise their good works by instituting awards and dedicating a day exclusively for the department, which would be termed as ‘Power Day’,” the release said. Besides, Sonowal asked the department to prepare an action plan for decorating Guwahati with lights.

