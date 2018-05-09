Names of rejected NRC applicants will be kept confidential, says SC

Applicants will be called to designated NRC seva kendras for verification of documents. (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka) Applicants will be called to designated NRC seva kendras for verification of documents. (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka)

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the names of the rejected applicants of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list will be kept confidential. The applicants will be informed about their application status personally so as to ensure their right to privacy. As per schedule, the second list of the NRC will be published on June 30.

On Tuesday, a Division Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Rohinton Fali Nariman took an update on the progress of the NRC exercise by State Coordinator Prateek Hajela. Apart from the proposal to maintain confidentiality, Hajela also suggested that applicants should be called to designated NRC seva kendras for verification of documents instead of individual household visits, which has been the usual practice up till now. The Court has accepted both proposals.

The NRC, which was first prepared in 1951, is getting an update to detect illegal immigrants in Assam. On December 31, 2017, 1.9 crore names out of 3.29 crore applicants were published as part of the first draft of NRC.

