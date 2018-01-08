Mamata Banerjee’s NRC remark immature, says Assam Congress chief

Bora said that the West Bengal Chief Minister was not aware of the Assam situation. Express photo by Subham Dutta. Bora said that the West Bengal Chief Minister was not aware of the Assam situation. Express photo by Subham Dutta.

Four days after West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee described the NRC updation in Assam as a conspiracy to evict Bengalis from the state, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora on Sunday said her statement was “immature, unwanted and not based on facts”.

“We can never support or endorse what she (Mamata) has said,” said Bora, whose term as state party president was extended on Saturday.

Bora said that the West Bengal Chief Minister was not aware of the Assam situation. “She is not well aware of the NRC updation. Whover has briefed her has not done it properly. Her statement is not based on facts,” he said.

At a rally in Bibhum district in Bengal, Banerjee had accused the BJP government in the state of trying to evict Bengalis from Assam. Assam MP and AICC women’s wing president Sushmita Dev had reportedly supported Banerjee then.

Bora said Dev’s views were personal.

