Hardcore NDFB(S) militant killed in encounter in Assam

A hardcore NDFB(S) militant was killed and two policemen injured in an encounter in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, the police said here today. Acting on specfic information about the presence of three NDFB(S) militants in Dum Bazaar area, a police team launched an operation there yesterday night.

In the ensuing encounter, one militant was killed while others managed to escape, Kokrajhar SP Rajen Singh said here today. Two police commandos were also suffered injuries in the encounter.

The slain militant has been identified as self-styled Sergeant Major cum platoon commander of NDFB(S)’s West Zone, Soheton Narzary alias Sandwe.

Police recovered an AK-56 rifle, a magazine, 16 empty cases, a detonator, two mobile hand sets and other articles from the spot.

