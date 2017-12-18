Poll results reflect trust on Modi leadership: Assam CM Sonowal congratulates; Himanta tweets in Gujarati

“Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh results have proved that the people of the country are happy and feeling secure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. This historic mandate reflects people’s trust in the vision of Narendra Modi, their belief in his mission towards a great and t ransformed India, ” Sonowal, in a statement said. “Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh results have proved that the people of the country are happy and feeling secure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. This historic mandate reflects people’s trust in the vision of Narendra Modi, their belief in his mission towards” Sonowal, in a statement said.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that election results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh were yet another instance of people reposing faith on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an overwhelming acceptance of policies and programmes of the union government. Senior BJP leader and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma on the other hand tweeted in Gujarati to congratulate Modi for the twin wins.

The Assam chief minister also said that the Prime Minister had instilled a sense of security among all sections of the people and had ushered in a new mantra of equal development. “This has become evident from people’s acceptability of his policies irrespective of caste, creed, community and religion, and has been aptly reflected in the election results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

Sonowal, while congratulating Prime Minister Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah and party workers right up from grass root level for ensuring a comfortable victory of the BJP in the two states also said that India would soon lead the world under Narendra Modi.

Senior BJP leader and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been entrusted the task of ensuring the BJP’s win in the ensuing state assembly elections in Meghalaya and Tripura on the other hand tweeted in Gujarati to congratulate prime minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for the victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

“My compliments to the people of Gujarat for resoundingly reposing their faith in the leadership of @PMOIndia Shri @NarendraModi and @BJP4India President Shri @AmitShah. Gujarat has always been a trendsetter & with this victory you have again taken the right decision,” Sarma tweeted in Gujarati. He also separately tweeted in Hindi to congratulate the BJP for winning the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

