Four lakh bogus job-card holders identified in Assam

Four lakh bogus job-card holders have been identified in Assam and their allotments cancelled by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, a government release has said. The identification of the fake card holders, aimed at bringing more transparency, was made through field level survey. Due to the adoption of new methods of payment by the department, fund disbursals to genuine job-card holders have been expedited, senior officials of the department informed Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a review meeting yesterday.

The chief minister instructed the officials to ensure quality and error-free implementation of all the schemes of the Panchayat and Rural Development development to transform the rural areas of the state, the release said.

He also laid stress on the inclusion of college or university teachers and local opinion leaders besides departmental officials in the village meetings under Amar Gaon Amar Achoni (AGAA).

The department was told to institute a state level award for best performing villages in terms of implementation of schemes by maintaining high quality. It was also informed at the meeting that during the current fiscal, 87,299 self help groups have been formed against 20,762 SHGs during 2016-17. Steps have been initiated for imparting training and till January this year, personnel of 68,827 SHGs have been trained, the release said.

Under the Deen Dayal Gram Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 19 new trades have been introduced in the centres run under the scheme in the state. This initiative will provide more job opportunities to the unemployed youth of the rural areas.

The implementation of rural development schemes such as AGAA, Indira Awaas Yojana (IAY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), MGNREGA, old age pension, widow pension, pension for the differently abled, was also discussed at the meeting.

