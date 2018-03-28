Presents Latest News

Flavours of Assam in the air this Rongali Bihu

Rongali Bihu is a festival celebrated in Assam, and marks the beginning of the Assamese new year. It usually falls on the second week of April, signifying the time of harvest.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 28, 2018 6:33 pm
jet airways flight, rongali bihu, jet airways guwahati flight, jet airways to offer assam sweets, assam harvest festival, north east india Jet Airways will mark the celebration of Assam’s biggest harvest festival. (File)

Travellers flying on Jet Airways from Guwahati are in for a sweet surprise as the airline plans to add traditional Assamese sweets to its in-flight menu. Jet Airways will mark the celebration of Assam’s biggest harvest festival — Rongali Bihu — by introducing ‘laaru’ and ‘pitha’ to its in-flight menu for all their flights operating from Guwahati.

Various varieties of ‘laaru’ are made out of puffed or flattened rice, rice flour, coconut, sesame seeds etc. ‘Pitha’ is made from a batter of rice flour or wheat flour and filled with grated coconut, sesame seeds. Assamese sweets are generally low in fat and calories while remaining high in flavor, texture, and taste.

Rongali Bihu is a festival celebrated in Assam, and marks the beginning of the Assamese new year. It usually falls on the second week of April, signifying the time of harvest.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 28: Latest News