Flavours of Assam in the air this Rongali Bihu

Travellers flying on Jet Airways from Guwahati are in for a sweet surprise as the airline plans to add traditional Assamese sweets to its in-flight menu. Jet Airways will mark the celebration of Assam’s biggest harvest festival — Rongali Bihu — by introducing ‘laaru’ and ‘pitha’ to its in-flight menu for all their flights operating from Guwahati.

Various varieties of ‘laaru’ are made out of puffed or flattened rice, rice flour, coconut, sesame seeds etc. ‘Pitha’ is made from a batter of rice flour or wheat flour and filled with grated coconut, sesame seeds. Assamese sweets are generally low in fat and calories while remaining high in flavor, texture, and taste.

Rongali Bihu is a festival celebrated in Assam, and marks the beginning of the Assamese new year. It usually falls on the second week of April, signifying the time of harvest.

